Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Traeger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Stock Performance

About Traeger

NYSE:COOK opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.