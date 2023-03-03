Truist Financial Increases Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -129.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

