Truist Financial Increases Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -129.41%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
