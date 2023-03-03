TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TTEC

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Articles

