United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.55.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,176,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $244.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

