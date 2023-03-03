UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 411.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE UPH opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.70. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 50.94% and a negative net margin of 349.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UpHealth will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UpHealth by 501.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UpHealth by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

