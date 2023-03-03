Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 599.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Verb Technology to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

About Verb Technology

Shares of VERB stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.80. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

