Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.59 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

