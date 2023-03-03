Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

