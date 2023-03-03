Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $23,354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

