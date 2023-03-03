VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 31st total of 67,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VQS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIQ Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

VQS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About VIQ Solutions

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

