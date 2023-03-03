Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

ZTR stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 75,756 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

