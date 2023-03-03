Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WD opened at $86.98 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,092 shares of company stock worth $2,569,847 in the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 45.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

