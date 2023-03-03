Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2023 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

2/15/2023 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

2/15/2023 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$8.50.

2/13/2023 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$942.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.94. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 9,308 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

