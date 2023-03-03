Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $290.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.3 %

WTW stock opened at $237.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.74. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

