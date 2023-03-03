Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,313,425 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $9,519,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $7,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -16.26%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

