Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67, a PEG ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.