Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XENE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

XENE stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

