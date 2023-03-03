Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $156.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

