Zscaler’s (ZS) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $134.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $256.41. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

