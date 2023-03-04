1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a PE ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 0.37. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

