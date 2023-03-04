ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

