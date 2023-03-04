ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

