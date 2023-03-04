ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.52.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

