adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €180.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday.

adidas Trading Up 2.1 %

FRA:ADS opened at €146.00 ($155.32) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($213.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €142.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €133.15.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

