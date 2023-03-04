Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $153.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $159.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.93.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.