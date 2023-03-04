Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Alarm.com stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

