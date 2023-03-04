Alchemy Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56.46 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $164.26 million and $56.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

