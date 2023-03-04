Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $438.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

