Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Alteryx Stock Up 4.0 %

Alteryx Company Profile

Shares of AYX traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

