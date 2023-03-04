AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a P/E ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,572,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 429.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Articles

