Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Craig Hallum

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Up 3.3 %

Ameresco stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.