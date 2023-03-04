American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 11.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.