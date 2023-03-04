Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $336.07

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.40.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

SBAC stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.48. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.46%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 559,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 477,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

