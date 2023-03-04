AO World’s (AO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AO World Trading Up 4.1 %

AO stock opened at GBX 74.45 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.35. The stock has a market cap of £429.50 million, a PE ratio of -894.38, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

