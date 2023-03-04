ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

