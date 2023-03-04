ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

AKEJF stock opened at 35.75 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of 34.97 and a one year high of 37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 37.56.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of natural seasonings. Its business activities include production, processing, export, import, and sale of seasonings, agricultural and livestock products, marine products, and quasi drugs as well as the management of restaurants. The company was founded on June 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

