Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:ARIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 190,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,377.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
