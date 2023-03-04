Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ARIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 190,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,377.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aris Water Solutions

Several brokerages have commented on ARIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

