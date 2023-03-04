Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) target price on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,033 ($24.53) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,842.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,589.77. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,046 ($24.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,284.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

