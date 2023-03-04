Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 910,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

AVNS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 263,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,486. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

