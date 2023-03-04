AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Down 4.1% This Week

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a market cap of $95.61 million and $259,475.79 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

