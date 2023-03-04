Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ AXON traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.95. 922,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,761. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

