Bank of America Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $43.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Down 0.5 %

TREE opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $420.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.