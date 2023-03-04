BeiGene’s (BGNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $241.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BeiGene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.