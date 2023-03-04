Bend DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164.88 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $164.88 million and $808,769.65 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

