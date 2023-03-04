Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Big Lots has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -16.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

