Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Biofrontera Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,712. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

