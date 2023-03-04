Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,712. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.04.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
