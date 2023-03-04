BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $127.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.