Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.89. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,676.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,676.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,465. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.