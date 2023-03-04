Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

