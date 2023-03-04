Blur Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $58.31 million and approximately $80.20 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00423877 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.20 or 0.28651297 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 398,632,514.4596651 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.71986315 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $105,518,726.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

